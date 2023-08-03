BInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) proposes extending detention from the current ten days to up to 28 days in the future. This should give the authorities more time to prepare for a deportation, as the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on Wednesday in Berlin.

The new regulation is part of a discussion draft that the ministry has drawn up after discussions with the federal states and local authorities. These are now to be discussed further on the subject before the ministry presents draft legislation.

“Under narrow constitutional conditions” the officials should also be allowed to enter other premises in the event of deportation. This is to ensure that those affected are actually found in community accommodation, it was said in justification. Entry and residence bans as well as residence requirements and spatial restrictions should also be enforceable immediately in the future and thus more effective.

In order to relieve the immigration authorities, the ministry is also proposing a longer validity, for example, for residence permits in the asylum procedure and residence permits for persons entitled to subsidiary protection.

According to the plans, the central register of foreigners should also record whether someone receives state benefits that secure their livelihood, which authority is responsible for them and over what period of time they are granted. This is intended to relieve immigration authorities, social welfare offices or job centers by eliminating manual queries.