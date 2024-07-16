Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Federal Interior Minister Faeser has banned the right-wing extremist magazine “Compact”. The police are searching the magazine’s premises in Brandenburg.

Berlin – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned the “Compact” magazine, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies as right-wing extremist, as well as Conspect Film GmbH. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, since the early hours of the morning, police officers have been searching the premises of the organization as well as the homes of leading figures, management and shareholders in Brandenburg, Hesse, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

Right-wing extremist magazine “Compact” banned: “Anti-democratic positions”

The police in Brandenburg have searched premises associated with the magazine. On Tuesday morning (July 16), reporters observed how police entered a house in Falkensee, the address of which is mentioned in the magazine’s imprint.

As early as 2022, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution ruled that the magazine, headed by editor-in-chief Jürgen Elsässer, “as a multimedia company, brings anti-democratic and anti-human dignity positions into society.” According to information from the German Press Agency, there were searches in at least one other federal state.

“Compact” as a right-wing extremist platform: hatred and incitement against migrants

“Compact” consisted of a monthly magazine together with special editions, an online presence and a daily program called “Compact Der Tag”, which was produced daily from Monday to Friday. The magazine’s circulation was reported to be 40,000 copies. The daily program, in turn, had a wide reach. Videos from “Compact Der Tag” received up to 100,000 clicks on YouTube. For individual documentary formats, this number even rose to a million.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

At the helm of the magazine is editor-in-chief Jürgen Elsässer. The magazine repeatedly spread hate and incitement, with Muslim migrants in particular being targeted. The federal government was also attacked and the media was defamed as the “system press” or “lying press”. Elsässer’s content was based on right-wing extremist ideologies such as the “great population exchange”. Conspiracy myths and Reich Citizen ideologies were also regularly spread.

The “Compact” editor-in-chief can also be seen regularly at right-wing extremist events such as Pegida or “Zukunft Heimat”, as the daily News reported. There is also close ties with the “Identitarian Movement” and its leading figures such as the Austrian Martin Sellner. The actors of the AfD often got a platform at “Compact”. (bb/dpa)