Home page politics

From: Sebastian Richter

Press Split

The prominent politician Iryna Farion becomes the victim of a fatal attack. She was a controversial figure, known for her politics – and her scandals.

Lviv – In western Ukraine, the well-known politician Iryna Farion was shot in the head. The former MP and right-wing nationalist was known for her anti-Russian statements – and for her radical statements against the widely spoken Russian language in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the police and secret service agents are looking for the perpetrator. Her right-wing nationalist party Svoboda suspects Russian involvement in the murder.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on Farion and called on Interior Minister Klymenko and intelligence chief Vasyl Malyuk to investigate the crime. The President stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice. Farion was critically injured by a shot to the temple in front of her home on Friday evening. The 60-year-old later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Lviv.

Ukrainian politician Iryna Farion was shot dead. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Anastasiia Smolienko

Politician killed in Ukraine: Contract killing not ruled out

Interior Minister Klymenko sees a connection between the murder and Farion’s social activities. “The basic versions that are currently being considered are personal hostility, social and political activities of Ms. Farion. We do not rule out that this is a contract killing,” the minister said on Telegram. He also did not rule out Russian involvement.

Farion had problems with the Ukrainian judiciary because of statements against the Russian-speaking population. After protests by students, she temporarily lost her job at the university where she taught Ukrainian as a trained philologist. She sharply criticized the fact that many Ukrainian soldiers at the front continue to speak RussianAccording to its own statements, it even bought drones to fight against the Russian war of aggression.

Farion was often criticized for dividing Ukrainian society. However, Russian state propaganda reacted with satisfaction to the news of her death. “Iryna Farion, who dreamed of the ‘complete elimination’ of the Russian-speaking population, has been eliminated. God will sort things out there without us,” commented the editor-in-chief of the Russian state television channel RTMargarita Simonyan. (spr)