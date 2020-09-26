A knife attack was carried out near the former editorial offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Two people were injured.

A knife attack was carried out in Paris on Friday afternoon (September 25th).

The act took place near the former premises of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. There was an Islamist terrorist attack on the editorial team there in January 2015

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke of a clear Islamist terroact.

Update from September 25, 8:55 p.m.: Of the Knife attack on two journalists near the former editorial offices of the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo“Is” clearly an Islamist Act of terrorism“. The French interior minister Gérald Darmanin told the television channel France 2. The 37-year-old described the attack as “a new bloody one attack on our land “. There is still no further information on the perpetrators or victims.

Paris: Two injuries after knife attack – main offender probably only 18 years old

Update from September 25, 7:55 p.m .: With the main suspect on Friday morning two Journalists with a Stabbing weapon allegedly attacked, it is information from n-tv about an 18-year-old who police should already be known for other offenses. According to initial findings, the suspect is said to have been born in Pakistan.

The 18-year-old from the police as Main culprit suspected was a short time after attack Arrested along with a 33-year-old potential accomplice. The police could not make a statement on Friday evening about a possible relationship with the main suspect.

Paris: Victim of knife attack involved in documentary about “Charlie Hebdo” c

It was also announced that the injured Journalists work for the production company “Premierères Lignes”, which among other things also produces a documentary about the terrorist attacks on the editors of “Charlie Hebdo” produced in 2015.

Paris: knife attack near the old “Charlie Hebdo” office – two perpetrators arrested

Original message from September 25th:

Paris – At a Stabbing attack close to the previous one Charlie Hebdo editorial offices in Paris At least two people have been injured – they are being treated, but are no longer in mortal danger. The news agency reports AFP. At first, four injuries were reported. Apparently an employee of the production company Premières Lignes, among other things, for the station France 2 works, victim of the attack. You should have just taken a smoking break.

The news channel’s France correspondents n-tv reported that the attack may have been with one Butcher knife perpetrated. Meanwhile, the anti-terror prosecutor is investigating. Of France Prime Minister Jean Castex stated that an emergency meeting had been called.

Two alleged perpetrators were on the run, she said Paris Police Prefecture first communicated on Friday. Apparently, the police were able to arrest a suspect at noon. Shortly afterwards, the prefecture spoke of a “lone perpetrator.” second person in the area of ​​the Richard-Lenoir metro station near the crime scene

arrested, as several French media reported unanimously on Friday.

Knife attack in Paris near the former Charlie Hebdo offices – was it an attack?

The police have asked the population to leave the area around the alleged Crime scene in the eleventh arrondissement to avoid, such as the newspaper Le Monde reported online. A Special unit had been mobilized. Several schools nearby were closed as a precaution. Thousands of students in three districts in the center of Paris are not allowed to leave their school for the time being, the district mayor Ariel Weil told the AFP news agency

The crime reportedly occurred near a place where the victim of the attack on Charlie Hebdo staff five years ago is being commemorated. Castex spoke of a “symbolic place”. It is currently unclear whether this is another act of terrorism. There is also one near the building “Suspicious package” has been discovered, announced the prefecture. The authorities appreciate that Terror threat in the country continue to be very high one.

Intervention de police en cours section Richard Lenoir à # Paris11.

Évitez le secteur. – Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 25, 2020

In an attack on the editorial staff of the satirical newspaper in January 2015, twelve people were killed; Since September there has been a trial against alleged helpers of the Islamist attackers.

Charlie Hebdo: Terror trial is ongoing – Al-Qaeda threatened an attack after another caricature was reprinted

The terrorism process surrounding the bloody Islamist attack on “Charlie Hebdo” has been going on in Paris since the beginning of the month. At the start of the process, the satirical newspaper again had the Mohammed cartoons printed, which made them the target of Islamists had become. Then it threatened Al-Qaeda terrorist network with a another stop. In addition, the personnel manager of the satirical newspaper had to be taken to a safe place by the police after death threats.

14 people are charged. In the series of attacks lasting several days, there were a total of 17 people killed had been. The attacks not only hit the editorial staff of "Charlie Hebdo", but also a kosher supermarket in Paris. The three perpetrators were shot dead by security forces. You can find out more about the background to the satirical magazine in this text at Merkur.de*