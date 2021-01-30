Exterior of the Valdemoro prison (Madrid), In the small photograph, Jonathan Moñiz ‘El Piojo’, in an undated image. Getty

The internal investigation opened by the Ministry of the Interior to determine the circumstances of the escape, on December 5, of Jonathan Moñiz Alcaide The lice and his brother Miguel Ángel from the Valdemoro prison (Madrid) has concluded that this was possible due to the allegedly negligent action of two civil guards and the alleged complicity of a prison worker, according to four sources familiar with the investigations. . The two criminals, known aluniceros and butroneros (specialized in robbery in commercial establishments after crashing a vehicle into the shop windows or drilling holes in the walls), remain unaccounted for.

The conclusion of the Interior is the result of the two confidential information (internal investigations) then opened by the Civil Guard and Penitentiary Institutions to determine what happened that day in jail. The preliminary investigations revealed shortly after the event serious errors in the application of security measures at the venue. Both documents must be sent to the Court of Instruction 7 of Valdemoro, which has opened proceedings to determine possible criminal responsibilities.

The report of the armed institute attributes to one of its agents, who that day was in charge of viewing the images of the perimeter security cameras, an alleged very serious negligence for canceling the alarm six times when it was triggered during the flight of the two criminals, according to sources familiar with its content. This Civil Guard is also attributed a second disciplinary offense for stating, when a statement was taken, that the alarms had not gone off. The security registration system has made it possible to verify that the device, made up of volumetric detectors that are activated by movement, did work and triggered the alarms between 19:03 and 19:19 on half a dozen occasions.

In his latest demonstrations, this agent has admitted that, indeed, they fired, but has tried to justify canceling them in that the system gives numerous false notices. The Civil Guard has categorically denied having acted in collusion with the fugitives. The second agent investigated is the corporal in command at that time of the outer security of the compound and that, after learning of the escape, he did not verify that his partner’s version of the failure of the alarms was false, so he transmitted erroneous information to Your superiors. Sources from the armed institute detail that both will foreseeably be proposed for disciplinary sanction and, in the case of the first agent, their action may have criminal consequences.

Material to flee

In the Penitentiary Institutions report, the suspicions center on an official assigned to module 9 of the prison, where the Moñiz brothers were held. According to the testimonies collected between officials and inmates, as well as the information obtained from viewing the recordings of the video surveillance equipment, this worker maintained a close relationship with both inmates. He has claimed that he maintains similar contacts with other prisoners.

Interior investigates whether this worker provided El Piojo and his brother some of the material used in the escape. They used a saw, a handmade key and a rope braided with sheets and garbage bags to escape, as well as a pole made from broomsticks. In similar cases, Prisons opens a file to the worker and refers it to the court in case the action constitutes a crime.

The escape of the Moñiz brothers is the first that has been registered in the Valdemoro prison since the compound came into operation almost 30 years ago. Between 2005 and November 2018 – the only period for which there are public statistics – there were 9,520 conviction violations in Spain. Of these, only 18 were escapes from inside a prison.

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, the escape from El Piojo had a long preparation process with its epicenter in the so-called luggage room (a room where clothes and belongings that prisoners cannot have in their cells due to lack of space) are kept. The Moñiz brothers agreed to this place after making a rudimentary key. The ordinance condition of the module gave both of them some freedom of movement in the enclosure, which they took advantage of to enter that room on several occasions and saw the bars of the window through which they went outside on the afternoon of December 5.

Once outside, the two brothers and a third inmate walked through the prison on the rooftops until they reached the last perimeter fence. And when they got there, with the help of the rope, the two brothers climbed onto the fence, where they stayed for about four minutes while trying, unsuccessfully, to help the third inmate, Adrián M., climb up, who was finally arrested. The cameras recorded how the latter used a small mobile phone – a prohibited object inside prisons – to make a call, supposedly to people who were going to collaborate in the escape from outside. Investigators believe that Jonathan Moñiz will try to leave Spain. Days after the escape, Interior gave instructions to the Civil Guard and the directors of the penitentiaries to review the security systems of all the prisons.