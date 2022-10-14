The Ministry of the Interior holds the Civil Guard responsible for not having applied aid and protection measures to prevent the murder of Lucía Patrascu at the hands of her husband on May 29, 2016 in the Mallorcan town of Pollença. In an administrative resolution, Interior compensates the two children of the victim with a total of 80,000 euros, upon appreciating an “abnormal” functioning of public services in the treatment and assistance to women.

“It is of sufficient importance to appreciate that if the protection measures had been adopted, the event could have been avoided,” concludes the resolution signed by the Ministry’s technical secretary general, José Antonio Puigserver. A few hours before being murdered, at six in the morning on May 29, 2016, Lucía Patrascu went to the Pollença Civil Guard post out of fear that she had her husband, who, according to her, harassed and persecuted. However, after speaking with the five agents who were in the barracks and with the members of the citizen patrol who changed shifts outside the premises at that time, her complaint was never collected in writing.

After making her wait almost five hours at the police station, Patrascu was invited to leave the place without the VIOGEN protocol for the protection of victims of sexist violence being activated at any time. Upon returning to her house, after eleven in the morning, she was stabbed to death by her husband, Ioan Ciotau, who was sentenced by the Provincial Court of Palma to 22 years in prison.

During the investigation, criminal proceedings were carried out against five Civil Guard agents for alleged crimes of omission of the duty to prosecute crimes and refusal of assistance, but the proceedings were dismissed and later archived. Patrascu’s two sons consider that the action of the Civil Guard was anomalous and believed that, if the protection protocols had been activated, the murder of his mother might not have taken place. The children of the victim claimed, through their lawyer Antoni Monserrat, compensation from the Government for the damages suffered as a result of the murder of their mother.

Now, the Ministry of the Interior has agreed with them by verifying that the stipulated relief and protection measures were not adopted and that, in this specific case, “they could very likely” have avoided the fatal outcome. The resolution of the Ministry is based, mainly, on the conclusions of a report on the case claimed by the Interior to the Council of State, which analyzed the case in detail. This document reports that the victim’s statements were not collected in the form of a complaint, information that had already been transferred verbally to other agents who were in a car on the street.

“From the images collected from the barracks it can be deduced that the attention received by the victim took place in the waiting room, while she was standing, without at any time being made to go to a dependency so that, in a calm and calm manner and Devoting the necessary time to him, she could be honest and explain in detail and with great detail the reasons for her appearance in the dependencies at those inopportune hours and the reason why she felt scared and fearful that her husband could cause her some harm. wrong”, collects the text.

The report of the Council of State compiled, in turn, several reports prepared by different bodies involved. In one of them, the chief captain of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Balearic Islands highlights that “it was not clear” why the victim left the police station without filing a complaint, since the report did not include his testimony or the of any direct witnesses other than the agents. However, it alludes to the testimony of a known indirect witness, that of a neighbor who at the time stated that she had seen the victim when she returned from the barracks and informed him that she had gone early to report her husband, but that it had not been possible for her to “because they had told him that if he hadn’t been beaten or hit, they couldn’t do anything” and that his intention was to leave the island because he couldn’t live like that.

This captain indicates that the appropriate thing in this case would have been to collect the complaint and follow the protocols, taking the woman to the appropriate offices, preparing the complaint, reflecting her story and instructing a report, starting the corresponding device. The report of the State Council concludes that the way of proceeding does not correspond to an “adequate standard” of operation of the police services.

“The victim was not treated properly, nor was she allowed to give an account of her story in the appropriate terms and place, nor was she treated by a specialist in gender violence, as recommended by the applicable protocols and procedures of action that In these cases, they advise a personalized treatment and the taking of a statement from the victim at the time of knowledge of the facts”, details the document.

The resolution of the Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that the analysis of the action of the Civil Guard estimates that “the positive duties” of action to “prevent, detect, reduce or stop” the risks of gender violence have been breached. In spite of everything, the resolution of the Interior does not grant the 240,000 euros claimed by the children of the victim, considering that the death of their mother derives from “a concurrence of causes” of which some are attributable to the Administration and others outside to her, “which implies weighing the seriousness of each one” to distribute economic responsibilities.

For this reason, taking as a reference the 100,000 euros of compensation that the murderer was sentenced to pay to the two children of the victim, the Ministry stipulates that he must compensate Patrascu’s children with 40,000 euros each. The Council of State makes a final consideration in its report and reminds the Administration of “the importance” of extreme rigor and diligence in the face of similar episodes, properly assessing risk situations: “The Council cannot fail to draw attention to the The need to strengthen the means of training professionals in charge of assisting victims related to gender-based violence”.