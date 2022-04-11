The ‘Operation Crossing the Strait’ (OPE) is back. The Ministry of the Interior today gave the green light to start up this special macro-device for the movement of passengers between Morocco and Europe. A vacation migration that mobilizes thousands of people in Spain -including customs and port personnel, members of the security forces and Civil Protection or health- and that in the last two summers has not been developed. In 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2021 due to the diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat unleashed in the spring of last year by the decision of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to treat the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, for covid in Spain.

The Government has decided to start with the preparations for the OPE after the confirmation by Morocco that in a matter of days all the ferry routes in the Strait suspended since May last year will resume, after Rabat has given The diplomatic crisis is considered settled after Sánchez last March, in an unexpected turn of Spanish foreign policy, will support the Moroccan plan for the autonomy of Western Sahara, which de facto recognizes the sovereignty of the neighboring country over the former Spanish colony.

This same Monday, the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Isabel Goicoechea, together with the general director of Civil Protection and Emergencies, Leonardo Marcos, chaired the meeting of the State Committee for Coordination and Management (CECOD) of Operation Crossing the Strait 2022, whose celebration is scheduled between June 15 and September 15.

More than three million people



This operation, known in Morocco as Marhaba (Welcome) in Morocco and which has been held since 1986, is one of the largest vacation trips on the planet in such a short space of time. In 2019, a total of 3,340,045 passengers and 760,215 vehicles crossed the Strait through Spanish ports.

As in previous years, the OPE 2022 Special Plan will cover a device that includes a Fleet Plan, provincial coordination plans and those of each of the participating Ports, security and traffic plans, as well as assistance measures. health and social, with special attention to the pandemic situation.

Last year, the Marhaba operation was a real ordeal for Moroccan immigrants who tried to return to their country from Europe to spend the holidays. Rabat completely dispensed with the Spanish ports, focusing on the French ports of Setè and Marseille almost exclusively, which caused very long waits for returnees.