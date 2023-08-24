Fifteen more days. That is the time that the families of the civil guards have gained to completely evacuate the homes of the buildings located in the Ángel Bruna street barracks. After that, the demolition of the facilities will begin, once the Secretary of State for Security opened an emergency file due to the ruinous situation of ten of the eleven cantonments of the barracks. This was confirmed this Wednesday at a meeting held in Murcia by the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, who announced that until September 1, the agents and their families have a deadline to carry out the removals, “and until the 15th to withdraw, in a controlled and supervised manner by technicians, any other belongings that could not have been taken before, “indicated sources from that state department.

It will be different for the civil guards who work in the dependencies, who will have to live for several weeks with the demolition works, until all the services are transferred to new spaces. At the moment, the one that is already providing service in another place is the Traffic Unit, which opened yesterday in a place provided by the City Council in the Security Park, located on the Union road. There he will be with the Local Police and Firefighters.

In addition, the Ministry of the Interior and the Government Delegation are already taking steps with both the Port Authority and the Navy to transfer to Santa Lucía and La Algameca, respectively, the Maritime Service and the Special Group for Underwater Activities.

Transfer to Antonio Arévalo



In addition, there are talks underway to obtain the transfer of the old Antonio Arévalo school, a center located in the San Ginés neighborhood, where the company’s offices and various specialties would go.

The Government delegate assured that he continues to work on the transfer of services to other agencies and the Ministry with the procedures to start the works “as soon as possible.” In the meeting, the second between both parties so far in August, it was also revealed that the budget to tear down the facilities and build new ones, with space for all families and services, could reach 30 million euros. . Of course, it is an indicative figure, since until the project is completed and tendered, it will not be known exactly.

Families still live in the barracks, although now in a very small number. According to union sources around a dozen. Also present at the meeting was José Antonio Moya, representative of the professional association Jucil, the majority among the agents of the Corps. Moya highlighted the human drama that many of those affected are experiencing, “forced to work in the midst of uncertainty for the immediate future of their loved ones and without yet knowing what individual aid will be provided to overcome this emergency.”

He also criticized “the scant information that has been offered to us up to now, both by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard itself and by the central Administration.” Only, he admitted, the Cartagena City Council has shown interest in resolving the problem that has arisen for these 86 families, “but we are still waiting for the General Director of the Civil Guard to receive us, and that we ask him with urgency for more than a month now» recalled Moya.

The buildings of the Civil Guard barracks, which date from 1965, are affected by serious structural damage as a result of the characteristics of the soil that houses them, the quality of the construction materials and also the lack of maintenance. A month ago, architects from the Secretary of State for Security carried out tastings on the roofs of the buildings and determined that there was a high risk of collapse, for which they requested the eviction of all the buildings.