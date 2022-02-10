When decorating the home, one of the biggest decisions that you have to make will be what colours to use. Not only will the colour scheme impact how a room looks, but it could also have a big impact on your mood and how you feel when you are at home. Colour psychology is fascinating to learn about and something that everyone should consider when decorating their home.

How Colour Affects Mood

Studies have shown that different colours have different effects on people’s mood and how they feel, which is why colour choice is important not only in decoration but in many aspects of life. So, what moods do a few of the most common colours evoke?

Blue: Blue is known to be a calming colour that can even bring down blood pressure and lower the heart rate.

Red: Red is an intense colour that can increase blood pressure and get the adrenaline pumping. This makes it a bold choice but one that can work well in certain rooms, such as any social space.

Yellow: Yellow is a joyous colour that is considered to be energising and uplifting, which makes it a good choice in many areas of the home.

Green: Green combines the calmness of blue with the joyfulness of yellow, which makes it a calming and refreshing tone that works well in just about any room of the house.

The Best Bedroom Colours

It is important to consider colour selection in all areas of the home, but especially in the bedroom. This is because this needs to be a space that is calming, happy and comfortable so that you can relax and drift off to sleep each night. If the colours are too bold, intense and/or aggressive, you will find it hard to relax in this room and this could prevent you from getting enough sleep – this could negatively impact your life in many different ways.

As such, the best colours for the bedroom are light, neutral and pastel shades. Cream, light blues, soft shades of purple, yellows and greens will all work well and help you to relax. It is best to avoid colours like red, orange, black and brown. You can add colour through decorative touches, but in terms of wall colour it is best to opt for something soft, gentle and relaxing.

Decorating

Leading on from this, you also need to consider the decoration of the space and try to keep it as peaceful as possible. You will want to reduce clutter, so fitted wardrobes painted in a neutral tone will continue the tranquil theme while keeping the space neat and organised.

This post should come in handy when it comes to decorating your home and help you to choose the right colours, especially in the bedroom so that you can create the right environment for sleeping.