Luis Bárcenas, during the first session of the trial for the opaque accounting of the PP held on February 8 at the National Court. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The Ministry of the Interior has sent the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón a letter in which it certifies that serious irregularities were committed in the use of reserved funds with the sole objective of financing, in 2013, Operation Kitchen of illegal espionage to the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas. The document, classified as “secret” and to which EL PAÍS has had access, details that both the payments to Sergio Ríos, Bárcenas’ driver who provided information to the plot and accused in the case, such as the acquisition of a pistol and a computer , were never entered in the corresponding expense items.

The response comes after the magistrate requested new documentation from the Interior on December 21 regarding these funds, which are subject to the law of official secrets, after verifying that the parapolice plot freely disposed of them. The magistrate wanted to know how the diversion of thousands of euros from an item that moves six million euros a year and that, on paper, is subject to special control measures was concealed. The judge made the request after verifying that, in a previous request, Interior had not located the documents that justified the deliveries of funds with which the plot paid Bárcenas’ driver more than 50,000 euros in cash and bought him a pistol, or acquired a computer for the then Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez, supposedly to consult the information that the plot snatched from Bárcenas.

The magistrate collected in that order his suspicion that those involved in Operation Kitchen not only had reserved funds “without properly completing” the documentation required to do so, but that money could be requested “under the cover of another completely unrelated police investigation to the operation known as Kitchen “. The magistrate already spoke of “dysfunctions and irregularities.” Interior now confirms the suspicions of the judge.

In its letter, the ministry explains that payments to a person that are made “regularly and successively over time”, as was the case of the driver (who was given 2,000 euros per month between July 2013 and September 2015 ), they must be reflected as subscribers to a “permanent collaborator”, be it cash, meals, drinks or gifts. These disbursements are recorded in the account of “operating expenses (account 1.03)”, if it is for a specific operation, or in the account of “information expenses (account 2.03)”, if it is for the capture of data that may lead to an investigation later.

The letter clarifies that if the collaboration and payments are sporadic, the amount must be consigned as “payment to occasional collaborators (accounts 1.04 and 2.04)”. After analyzing the documentation that is kept in the Reserved Funds Management Center, Interior has verified that none of these were made, since the payments to the driver do not appear in any of these items or “documentary or explicitly referenced”.

Something similar happened with the gun and the computer. Interior details that the acquisition of material can only be charged to the reserved funds when, “due to urgency and security reasons”, it cannot be acquired through the ordinary budgetary items. In that case, they must be consigned to “account 06”, for “acquisition of equipment and materials”. Neither the computer equipment nor the weapon met the requirements nor were they scored.