Entrance to the Madrid VII Penitentiary Center, in the Madrid town of Estremera.

The General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, has begun this Thursday the procedure to urgently award a new natural gas supply contract to its 66 prisons, two psychiatric hospitals and 13 Social Integration Centers (CIS, where semi-liberty prisoners serve sentences), key to the operation of the kitchens, heating and hot water used by its 47,000 inmates. The reason, included in the file, is the “foreseeable depletion of the balance” of the previous contract due to the rise in prices of this fuel in recent months.

“It is necessary to accelerate [la contratación] for reasons of public interest and in order to guarantee the supply of natural gas,” details the document, which blames the situation on the “Russia-Ukraine conflict” and the “increase in the price of natural gas worldwide. There is great instability and volatility in the markets with continual rallies,” he adds. The Interior forecast for this contract is to pay 23.7 million euros, VAT included, in six months, a much higher figure than the one paid in the last one awarded before the start of the war, which was 16.2 million per a full year.

Before the war, Penitentiary Institutions acquired the supply of piped natural gas and liquefied natural gas for their penitentiary centers through framework agreements, a mechanism that allowed them to pre-establish a series of conditions to all the contracts that were awarded during the term of the same. . However, that changed last May, after the invasion of Ukraine, when the agreement of these characteristics that he tendered was abandoned because no energy company submitted offers. Then the price of this fuel had skyrocketed and in July it was close to 148 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the Spanish-Portuguese market Mibgas. In the same month of 2019, the last year before the pandemic, the price was less than 14 euros.

The summer prices then forced the Interior to process through the emergency procedure a first contract to supply gas to the prisons to cover the period between August 4 and January 3, 2023, five months with no possibility of extension. The same was awarded in July, for 8.1 million, to the company Endesa Energía. In the justifying report of that competition, Penitentiary Institutions already expressly cited the war as the cause of the increase in the price of gas and the “great instability” of the markets that had led to the framework agreement tendered in May being abandoned.

“Given the volatility of the markets, natural gas supplies are not being offered,” Prisons said in the document, which even then raised the need to speed up the award procedures so that the gas continues to reach the prisons and pointed out that the The price set as a maximum had been adapted “to the current circumstances as far as possible, by introducing a new formula for calculating it in the specifications.” Finally, only two offers were submitted to this contest and one of them was discarded for not meeting all the requirements.

Although the forecast is that this contract will last until the beginning of January, in the end this will not be the case, and it is expected that the contracted supply will run out on December 25, nine days before. For this reason, the new contract sets the day after Christmas as the start date and June 30 as the end date. In total, just over six months. In that period, which includes the coldest months of the year, the Interior estimate is that more than 55 million megawatt-hours will be consumed in prisons, six million more than the forecast made for the contract awarded in July that now Expires.

By centers, consumption is uneven depending on its size and the number of inmates. One of the documents in the file indicates, for example, that the Zaragoza prison can consume 7.3 million megawatt hours in the six months of the new contract, while the Córdoba Social Integration Center will not reach 50,000.