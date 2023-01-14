The original and the replica. Above image of the popular HK416 recently acquired by the German police and used, in its different varieties, by the main elite military and police units in the world. Below is a photograph of the ‘low cost’ MZ-4P Piston rifle from the Israeli company Emtan, of which the Civil Guard has bought 5,800 units for just under 6 million euros. / rc
The Civil Guard defends in writing an “abnormally low” offer to spend 6 million on long weapons “cheap copies” of the HK416
#Interior #buys #cost #rifles #firm #defective #pistols
Leave a Reply