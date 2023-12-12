The Ministry of the Interior has appointed a new deputy operational director (DAO) of the Civil Guard. It will be the current one head of personnel command of the armed institute, Lieutenant General Manuel Llamas, who will replace Major General Pablo Salas, who had been in office for three and a half years. The ministry led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska begins the legislature by electing one of the most prepared commanders of the armed institute and who has extensive experience in information work, a fundamental area when the terrorist threat has increased in an international context of wars.

The appointment of Lieutenant General Llamas occurs at the proposal of the general director of the Civil Guard, Leonardo Marcos, and with the agreement of the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, the armed institute reported in a statement.

The DAO is the subordinate body and main collaborator of the general director of the body in the exercise of its functions. He is in charge of “planning, promoting and coordinating the services of the units of the body in accordance with the guidelines issued by the general director and is also responsible, among other functions, for proposing the organization and territorial distribution of the units of the Civil Guard; replace the general director on an interim or accidental basis, and ensure compliance with the institutional principles and values ​​and the professional ethics of the institution's staff,” says the armed institute.

Llamas has gone through practically all specialties and several autonomous communities. Lieutenant general and head of personnel command, he was born in Viñuela (Málaga) and is 64 years old. He has a degree in Law, a doctorate in Political Science, and has postgraduate studies in criminology and global security management. He joined the Civil Guard in 1981 and two years later he was promoted to lieutenant; in 2021, to his current rank. In his long career in the armed institute, he has been assigned to the Rapid Action Group, the Security Unit of the King's House, the Information Service of Navarra and the Central Operational Unit of the Judicial Police. He has also worked in the commands of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Melilla and Granada and as a general officer he has had command of the Castilla La Mancha area, the Judicial Police Headquarters, and the Technical Office. On secondment he was assigned to the NATO Headquarters peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and to an EU cooperation project in Guatemala.

Among his distinctions, he has the Grand Cross of Aeronautical Merit, the Order of Merit of the Civil Guard, the Silver Cross of the same Order, in addition to the cross with a red badge, the Order of Police Merit, the Civil Merit, the medals of the United Nations and NATO and that of the National Republican Guard of Portugal.

The current DAO, Pablo Salas (65 years old), who was responsible for the anti-terrorist fight as head of the Information Headquarters, replaced Lieutenant General Laurentino Ceña in charge. In 2020, Ceña presented his resignation to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after learning of the dismissal of one of his subordinates, Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, due to the controversy over a report on 8-M. Sources from the armed institute detailed that the general decided to leave his position after not being informed of his dismissal in advance by his superiors.

