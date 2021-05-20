Several young Moroccans return to their country voluntarily, this Wednesday, from Ceuta. Reudan / EFE

The State security forces, together with the Local Police of Ceuta, have been carrying out raids throughout the city since Wednesday night to locate and group adults of Moroccan nationality who have been accessing Ceuta throughout the migration crisis that began on Monday. The objective is their collective expulsion to Morocco, agreed by the Ministry of the Interior with Rabat. According to police sources, quotas of around fifty people are being established who will be returned to Morocco every two hours through the El Tarajal border crossing, where 400 people have already been expelled in 10 batches of 40 people each.

The Immigration Law contemplates several options to carry out expulsions or returns, but every process must always be individualized and have legal assistance. The dean of the Ceuta Bar Association, Isabel Valriberas, has assured that, for the moment, the return files have been paralyzed and that the legal aid service is not intervening or has been activated. Sources from the Government Delegation in Ceuta have insisted that the raids are only aimed at picking up adults to identify them, group them and have them prepared, and in no case, minors.

At least 5,600 people have returned to Morocco since Tuesday, between hot returns and voluntary returns, after an unprecedented crisis broke out in Ceuta on Monday with between 8,000 and 9,000 people entering the city by swimming and through the breakwater from the border post with Morocco, which has been closed since March 2020. Many have returned voluntarily, after verifying that they could not find refuge in Ceuta. This Thursday, dozens of people lined up at the gates of the El Tarajal pass. They were arriving by their own feet, some with suitcases and even baby carriages, waiting to return to Morocco.

With the exception of the last few days, when there have been hot returns through an open border, Morocco has only allowed the extraordinary return of its nationals from Ceuta after an episode of collective entry to swim at the end of April. Then, the Interior managed to start from Rabat an agreement for the return, which was made urgently and in which the service of the Ceutí Bar Association did participate. Before, it only reopened the border crossings, also in Melilla, to allow the voluntary return of its nationals trapped in the two autonomous cities after the closure decreed by the pandemic.