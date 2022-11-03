The Ministry of the Interior has finally agreed to show a group of deputies from the Interior Commission in Congress the videos recorded by the Civil Guard on June 24 at the Melilla fence, the scene of the greatest migratory tragedy experienced on a border in which at least 23 people died. Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s decision represents a shift in the position held until now, a strong resistance to showing any image of that day. Officially, only the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman, who demanded more audiovisual material from the department than was initially sent, have had access to these videos recorded by the border perimeter cameras and by a drone and a helicopter of the armed institute.

The gesture of transparency four months after the events is forced by the publication, this Tuesday, of a report by the British network BBC in which a reconstruction of what happened is made, and the subsequent request by the groups on the left of the PSOE to create a parliamentary commission to investigate the facts. The videos shown by the BBC were already known, but the journalistic work provides new elements to defend a thesis always denied by Interior: that the avalanche that occurred at the border post left bodies (the British chain affirms that lifeless) on the side in which the Spanish authorities have jurisdiction and that it was the Moroccan forces that dragged the migrants into their territory. The Home Office has categorically denied that this is true and has stated that the British chain makes “very serious accusations” without evidence.

Initially, the viewing of the videos was scheduled to take place precisely during the visit that a group of eight deputies from the Interior Commission – three from the PSOE, one from the PP, one from United We Can, one from the PNV, another from EH-Bildu and one from ERC― were going to Melilla this Monday to visit the area of ​​the fence where the tragedy occurred. However, several of the parliamentarians who will attend expressed their skepticism to the Interior that during the duration of the visit, barely four hours and in which they will tour various facilities that have not yet been specified, it will be impossible to see all of the recordings.

Interior has ended up rectifying and has promised that the images can also be seen in Madrid, on a date yet to be specified, with enough time for their complete viewing, as confirmed by department sources. They insist that the viewing of the images was planned since the trip to Melilla was scheduled, before the report was broadcast, although this version contrasts with the insistence of the deputies who have been demanding access to the videos for a long time.

In the letter that José Luis Ábalos, president of the Commission, sent a few days ago to the eight deputies who will form the parliamentary delegation that will travel to Melilla, he warned them that the visit has “some special characteristics for security and safety reasons.” reservation” because it is a border between Spain and Morocco. The former socialist minister cited article 16 of the Congress Regulations in the letter to remind the deputies that they are obliged “not to disclose the actions that […] may exceptionally have the character of secret. The delegation that will see the videos is made up of eight parliamentarians.

