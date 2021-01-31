The Association of Interim Teachers of the Region of Murcia (Aidmur) yesterday showed its rejection of the call for secondary school competitions, announced by the Ministry of Education, understanding that it does not guarantee the safety of opponents. The organization emphasized that “in this call no measure has been foreseen in the cases of positive applicants by Covid or in quarantine and a protocol is not contemplated if any of the applicants presents symptoms during any of the tests.”

This matter was one of those addressed in the annual general assembly that Aidmur held this Friday. The assistants remarked that the fact that the call is between June 12 and 19, coinciding with the last formalities of the academic year and the EBAU, will significantly hinder the preparation of the tests. “Even more so in the current situation, in the midst of a pandemic and with the daily levels of stress that they must face every day in the classroom,” remarked sources from the association in a statement.

From Aidmur they also insisted that “we have always defended that a call for competitive examinations should be linked to a stability plan for the interim teaching staff with experience, especially in the current circumstances.” The association said it did not understand “the commitment of the Ministry in massive offers of places, in the middle of the pandemic.”

The association therefore rejected a Secondary opposition that “does not contemplate a stabilization plan for the temporary teaching group in fraud of law, which has been supporting public education for years and in the current circumstances continues to give the best of itself.”