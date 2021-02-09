Interim results Musti and Mirri grew out of the pet boom of the Crown Year

The Finns were hit by a puppy boom in the corona year, which can be seen below the Musti Group line.

Pet chain The turnover of the listed company Musti Group, which is behind Musti and Mirri, increased by one-fifth to EUR 84.3 million in October – December compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

CEO of Musti Group David Rönnbergin October – December was the strongest quarter in the company’s history.

“The number of puppy registrations has grown rapidly throughout 2020. The growth for the whole year compared to the previous year was 8 per cent in Finland and 14 per cent in Sweden. Growth accelerated towards the end of the year in all countries, ”says Rönnberg.

According to Rönnberg, the number of puppy customers in the chain increased by 46 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The company’s profitability also improved. The company made an operating profit of EUR 8.4 million, an increase of 56.3 percent. Operating profit was now ten percent of net sales, compared to 7.7 percent in the comparison period. The gross margin also improved slightly.

Pet products the increase in popularity is also shown by the increase in the number of Must and Mirri stores. At the end of the year, there were a total of 300 stores.

Musti Group’s store sales increased by almost 18 percent to EUR 62.4 million. E-commerce, on the other hand, increased by a third to EUR 18.2 million.

Musti and Mirri are also expanding their services. Among other things, it launched a digital veterinary service in Finland in February. This year, it is planned to add 25-35 new stores to the chain.