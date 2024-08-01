Interim result | Toyota improved its earnings thanks to strong US sales

Interim result|A weak yen gives Toyota traction.

Japanese carmaker Toyota improved its earnings in the second quarter thanks to strong US sales and the pull of a weak yen.

Although demand in Japan and China has been weak, Toyota’s hybrid car models have sold well in the United States.

When repatriating sales income, the weak yen has helped to increase profits.

In the second quarter, Toyota’s operating profit grew by 17 percent year-on-year. The profit was around eight billion euros. Turnover was 12 percent more than a year ago, i.e. 73 billion euros.

The result was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Globally Toyota’s sales have fallen by 4.7 percent during the first half of the year.

Analyst forecasts for the whole year are, however, expecting a new profit and loss record.

In its home market, Toyota has been hit by a test scandal, when Japanese authorities said that Toyota and several other Japanese automakers had falsified their test results.