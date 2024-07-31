Interim result | The growth of Microsoft’s cloud services slowed down and pushed the stock down

Interim result|Investors were disappointed when the growth rate of Microsoft’s cloud services slowed down, even though the result improved.

A software company Microsoft’s April-June result grew from a year ago, but the turnover of the company’s cloud services unit fell short of expectations.

Microsoft’s earnings were $22.0 billion, up 10 percent from the same period a year ago. The company’s turnover, on the other hand, grew by 15 percent from the previous year and was now 64.7 billion.

On the other hand, the 36.8 billion turnover of the cloud service unit, which is important for Microsoft’s success, disappointed investors, and the value of the company’s shares ended up falling by more than five percent in the aftermarket.