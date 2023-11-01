Interim reports | YIT’s result worse than expected, almost a thousand unsold apartments

According to YIT CEO Heikki Vuorenmaa, the “headwinds” continued in the Finnish housing market in July–September.

Construction company YIT’s result weakened in the third quarter, when the plight of the housing market weighed on the company’s profitability.

CEO of YIT Heikki Vuorenmaa says that “headwinds” continued in the Finnish housing market during the quarter. The profitability of the company’s housing business was weakened by low consumer sales.

“Consumers’ disposable income was still under pressure in the third quarter, and the economic uncertainty that led to caution in the housing market continued,” says Vuorenmaa in the interim report release.

of YIT the operating result fell to 13 million euros in July–September, while it was 16 million euros a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit decreased to 16 million euros from 21 million euros a year ago. In the consensus forecast collected by the forecasting service Vara Research, analysts were expecting an adjusted operating profit of 19 million euros.

Turnover fell to 553 million euros from 560 million euros, while the expectation was 606.5 million euros.

The number of YIT’s completed unsold apartments rose to 948. At the end of June, there were 730 unsold apartments. New housing starts for consumers fell to 108 from 596 in the comparison period.

The order backlog at the end of September was 3,391 million euros, while at the same time a year earlier it was 3,540 million euros.

YIT keeps his view unchanged. The company still expects the adjusted operating profit of its continuing operations for the whole year to be lower than last year, but at least 50 million euros. Last year’s adjusted operating profit was 110 million euros.

The company expects that the housing market in Finland will remain weak in the fourth quarter. In Eastern Central Europe, the company expects the recovery of the housing market to continue.

CEO Vuorenmaa says that the housing market is showing an increase in pent-up consumer demand.

“Because housing starts in Finland have been at a very low level during the last few quarters, the supply of housing on the market will be significantly lower in 2024 and at the beginning of 2025,” says Vuorenmaa.

YIT launched a change program in February to seek cost savings and to strategically evaluate some of its assets and business operations.

YIT says that the change program has progressed faster than expected. The company has identified and initiated all necessary measures to achieve the targeted cost savings of 40 million euros by the end of next year. The measures taken by the end of the third quarter amounted to 20 million euros.

“We have also gotten up to speed in our capital release activities, which we intend to implement according to the plan,” says Vuorenmaa.

As part of the change program, the company said in July that it would sell the Workery workspace business to the Estonian company Workland.

In October, YIT also sold its 30 percent stake in the collective investment company Sia Liveo in Latvia. The company owns four rental apartment buildings built by YIT in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

In addition, the company may also sell, among other things, its wind power development projects, Swedish infrastructure operations and its ownership stake in the shopping center Tripla in Helsinki.

Despite its tight financial position, YIT’s board of directors decided in September to distribute the second dividend installment of last year’s results to the shareholders.