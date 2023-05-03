Interim reports | YIT’s result weakened to a loss, the housing market “unprecedentedly” weak

At the end of March, the construction company YIT had 747 completed unsold apartments.

Construction company YIT’s result weakened to a loss at the beginning of the year due to the strong slowdown in the Finnish housing market.

YIT issued a profit warning and published preliminary information about its first quarter result already about two weeks ago.

In the first quarter, YIT’s operating result fell to a loss of eight million euros, while a year earlier the result was a profit of 22.0 million euros.

With the adjustments, the operating loss was four million euros. The result was mainly weighed down by very low consumer sales in housing construction, the company says.

CEO of YIT Heikki Vuorenmaa describes the first quarter as “challenging”.

“The activity of the housing market was at an unprecedentedly low level in the first quarter. As a result, demand in housing construction was weak and consumer sales at a very low level,” says Vuorenmaa in the interim report release.

The housing market in Finland has been kept quiet by economic uncertainty. The housing market’s uncertainty has been further aggravated by the stock market turmoil in the banking sector in March and strong changes in interest rates.

of YIT turnover decreased by 12 percent to 455 million euros from 518 million euros a year ago. Turnover remained stable in office building, but decreased in other business areas.

However, at the beginning of the year, YIT managed to increase the number of completed, unsold apartments. The number of unsold apartments fell to 747 at the beginning of the year, while at the end of last year the figure was 794. The decrease was influenced by the sale of 144 apartments to a joint venture of YIT.

According to CEO Vuorenmaa, YIT has taken “several measures” to release cash from operations.

“We have also slowed down new housing starts and plot investments,” says Vuorenmaa.

YIT’s order backlog weakened to 3,542 million euros, while at the end of last year the order backlog was 3,702 million euros.

According to the company, the decrease in the order backlog was due to a lower number of consumer housing starts in housing construction and a more precise selection of projects in infrastructure construction than before.

YIT’s operating cash flow was EUR 211 million negative in the first quarter due to weak housing sales, and cash assets already fell to EUR 75 million. However, the company has a standby credit line of EUR 300 million, which is completely unused.

YIT keeps the result guidance the same as in the result warning two weeks ago. The company still estimates that its adjusted operating result will be 50–110 million euros this year. Last year, the result was 110 million euros.

According to the company, the demand outlook for housing construction will remain weak in the first half of the year. The company expects the demand for apartments to recover gradually in the second half of the year.

“We continue to act cautiously in this challenging market,” says Vuorenmaa.

YIT estimates that its “operational performance” in office and infrastructure construction will improve, even though previous low-margin infrastructure projects still affect performance.

YIT reduced about 130 jobs in Finland at the beginning of April at the end of change negotiations. The company also simplified its organizational structure and outsourced a significant part of its IT functions to the Indian Tech Mahindra.

With the measures, the construction company aims for annual cost savings of at least 40 million euros by the end of next year. More than half of the savings are to be achieved during the current year.

According to Vuorenmaa, the savings program has started “well” and is progressing “fast”. In the first quarter, YIT took measures that lead to annual savings of 16 million euros.