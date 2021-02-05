Interim reports Will the rise of the Finnish stock exchange continue? Analyst expects Neste to publish earnings, but higher dividend

Neste’s market capitalization is by far the largest of the companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

At market value measured by measure, Neste, by far the largest company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, will publish its results on Friday morning at 9 am. Neste’s market capitalization at the end of Thursday evening was approximately EUR 45.38 billion. The second largest company, Kone, had a corresponding value of EUR 34.96 billion. The market value indicates the total value of the company’s shares.

Analyst firm Inderes expects Neste’s result to decline from the comparison period. According to Inderes, the background is, among other things, a clear decline in the result of Petroleum Products, which suffered from a weak market. Inderes expects Neste to increase its dividend above the dividend that included the additional dividend for the comparison period.

“We made marginal forecast revisions for Q4, which resulted in our Q4 adjusted operating profit forecast rising to 367 MEUR (formerly 364 MEUR), which is in line with the consensus forecast. In our forecasts, the slightly higher forecast for renewable products buried the decline in the forecast for petroleum products, ”writes the analyst in its forecast“class =” person “> Petri Gostowski in its forecast.

The liquid the share price rose by almost 90 percent during 2020. At the end of the year, the share paid EUR 59.16. At the beginning of January 2020, the share had a price of EUR 31.19. At the same time, the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange rose by about 8.5 per cent. Neste therefore increased the value of its shares significantly more than average.

In the last quarter of the year, Neste’s share price rose by 26.8 percent.