Interim reports | Why is Nokia in trouble again, CEO Pekka Lundmark?

Nokia has a cost control ahead of it. The company plans to reduce its costs by 800–1,200 million euros over three years. 9,000–14,000 jobs will be cut.

Network devices the manufacturer Nokia is in trouble again.

Over the course of a couple of years, the company has managed to increase its market share with its new products, but now the market has cooled down more than expected.

Due to the decrease in demand, the company announced on Thursday that it would cut its costs by 800–1,200 million euros over three years. It means a reduction of 9,000 to 14,000 jobs. Nokia currently has 86,000 employees.

“The recovery of the market will start later than expected. Telecom operators have large debt burdens and their financing costs have increased due to rising interest rates. That’s why they have to cut their investments to optimize their cash flow,” says the CEO Pekka Lundmark.

When business isn’t doing as well as before, something needs to be done.

“We can’t lie down in the fire and just hope that the market will improve quickly.”

From Finland the company will reduce a maximum of 447 jobs. Change negotiations will begin at all locations, i.e. in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. However, the factory located in Oulu is not included in the change negotiations.

According to CEO Lundmark, the company also intends to secure sufficient resources for research and development in the future.

Within three years, Nokia has hired approximately 1,400 employees in Finland, mainly for research and product development. However, 227 jobs have been cut this year.

Second a significant reason for the decrease in demand is the slower progress of the commercialization of fifth generation (5g) mobile phone networks and the introduction of services. Because of this, telecom operators are not building 5g networks as quickly as they have planned.

Lundmark emphasizes that the growth of the 5g market is by no means over.

“ “We have been catching up to Ericsson’s lead the whole time.”

“Outside of China, only about a quarter of the base stations have been updated to 5g medium frequencies, which are the most important for the provision of new services. So it’s a matter of timing. As long as the amount of data transfer increases by 20-30 percent per year, new investments will be inevitable over time.”

According to the market research company Dell’Oro, Nokia’s market share in 4g and 5g networks outside of China was 23 percent at the end of 2021. In April–June of the current year, the market share increased to 27 percent.

“The competitiveness of our products is at a completely different level than two years ago. We have been catching up to Ericsson’s lead all along. If you look at 5g networks alone, our market share has grown even more,” says Lundmark.

Fact however, the cooling of the market has already started to put a strain on Nokia’s profitability, which was weaker than expected in July–September.

Turnover decreased by 15 percent to 4.98 billion euros and comparable operating profit by 36 percent to 424 million euros. Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 5.7 billion euros and the operating profit 550 million euros.

Due to the decline in profitability, Nokia’s financial position also weakened. Net cash at the end of September was 2.96 billion euros, compared to 4.66 billion euros a year earlier.

To the Swedish Compared to Ericsson, Nokia is an increasingly profitable company. Also Ericsson estimates in its interim report, that the market will recover more slowly than estimated, which slows down the improvement in profitability.

Both companies’ problems have escalated, especially in North America. In July–August, Nokia’s turnover there shrank by 40 percent to 1.3 billion euros, and Ericsson’s by 49 percent to 1.1 billion euros.

“Nokia’s and Ericsson’s difficulties are mainly due to the weakening of the market, and neither company can be blamed for mistakes on the online business side. Due to macroeconomic uncertainty, telecom operators are reluctant to invest as boldly as before,” says an analyst at financial company Danske Bank Sami Sarkamies.

He estimates that Nokia will start cutting costs with an emphasis on the front in order to prepare for the worst.

“I think it is possible that the market bottomed out already in July-September, because Nokia spoke quite boldly about improving sales and profitability in the end of the year. The key question is at what speed the market’s recovery will continue during the next year,” says Sarkamies.

One a sign of Nokia’s confidence in the recovery of the market is its assessment of the development of profitability. Nokia estimates that the comparable operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, will continue to grow to at least 14 by 2026.

In the current quarter, profitability is improved by seasonality. Telecom operators usually buy the most equipment and software in the last quarter.

In the past, Nokia’s turnover has typically been 20-25 percent higher in October-December than in the third quarter.

“The whole world is talking about the cloud computing and artificial intelligence revolution. You cannot get the planned benefits from them without significant network investments,” Lundmark points out.

“This is also why we are sure that the weakness of the market is only a matter of the timing of investments.”

The market Nokia believes that it will improve in the medium term, but does that mean one year, two years or three years.

“This is exactly the question that no one knows. Customers’ investments are affected by many things, such as macroeconomic development, inflation, interest rates and political crises. I am still completely convinced of one thing: sooner or later, the market will take a turn for the better.”

Telecom operators started investing in 5g technology already in 2019. Since then, the technology has developed a lot, which may encourage the pioneers to acquire new products to replace the old ones.

“Those who invested in 5g first will have to update their base stations around 2025, because the new products are much more efficient. For example, the energy consumption in the new products is significantly lower than in the first 5g devices.”

Nokia’s strong belief in improving its profitability did not convince the stock market on Thursday. The company’s shares fell nine percent after 5 p.m. on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Fact Nokia’s four business groups Mobile networks are Nokia’s largest business group. The focus of its business is wireless transmission networks, which include base station or radio networks and microwave radio links.

Network infrastructure is the company’s second largest business group. It focuses on fixed transmission networks, which include IP routers, optical network equipment, fixed broadband networks, submarine cable systems and services.

Cloud and network services specialize in core networks, network software and cloud services.

The technology unit licenses inventions and brands patented by Nokia.

Surgery in addition, Nokia announced on Thursday that it will renew its business model.

The four business groups will become even more independent, because each of them will have its own sales organization. The current joint sales organization of all business groups will be dismantled.

“In this kind of line organization, the independent business groups operate nimbly when each has its own sales organization that can quickly approach new customers. At the same time, the customer’s distance to product decisions is shortened.”

In fact, independent business groups also mean that it is easier to sell them if necessary. Does Nokia have such plans?

“If necessary, we are ready to review our product range, which we have already said before. I don’t want to rule out restructuring, but the primary purpose of these reforms is to make our operations more efficient and simpler.”

Of everything nevertheless, the new job cuts are relatively mild, considering that Nokia currently employs around 6,800 people here.

“Finland is very important to us, and I don’t see its position being threatened.”