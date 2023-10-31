Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Interim reports | Wärtsilä’s operating profit increased by more than 50 percent

October 31, 2023
Interim reports | Wärtsilä’s operating profit increased by more than 50 percent

The company’s turnover was 1,452 million euros. Turnover increased slightly from a year ago.

Engineering company Wärtsilä’s comparable operating profit increased by 53 percent to 125 million euros in July-September. Order intake increased by 11 percent from a year ago. The number of orders for services increased by 15 percent.

The company’s turnover was 1,452 million euros. Turnover increased slightly from a year ago.

Managing director Håkan Agnevalli according to the market remained quite positive for the company’s business operations in the third quarter of the year. The continued growth of services supported the improvement of the company’s profitability.

