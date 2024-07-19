Interim reports | Wärtsilä guaranteed a wild result, the stock shot up sharply

Interim reports|Engineering company Wärtsilä’s strong earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Engineering company Wärtsilä’s year continued strong in the second quarter as well.

The company’s order intake grew by 10 percent to 1,854 million euros. The organic growth of order intake was 12 percent. The effect of acquisitions and exchange rates has been removed from organic growth.

Wärtsilä’s net sales increased by seven percent to 1,556 million euros. Organic growth in turnover was nine percent.

The company’s comparable operating result grew by as much as 63 percent from the previous year and was 176 million euros. The comparable operating profit percentage rose to 11.3 percent from 7.4 percent in the comparison period.

Engineering company the result exceeded analysts’ expectations.

In the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, analysts expected the company’s turnover to be EUR 1,545 million, order intake to be EUR 1,846 million and comparable operating result to EUR 153.8 million in the second quarter of the year.

Analysts expected that the comparable operating profit percentage would have risen to 10 percent in the second quarter.

Wärtsilä manufactures, among other things, power plants and engines for the shipping industry.

Managing director Håkan Agnevalli according to the global economic headwinds continued in the second quarter, but the economy has proven to be relatively resilient.

“In the energy market, the quarter was characterized by the strengthening of protectionist economic policy, which increases trade-related risks, for example in the form of import duties recently enacted in the United States and the EU,” says Agnevall in the press release.

According to Agnevalli, trade flows in the maritime market were still strongly affected by sanctions against Russia and attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

According to Agnevalli, the challenges of world trade at the moment are, for example, longer ship transports, rising transport costs and delays in global supply chains. According to Agnevalli, this has increased the demand for ship capacity.

“Investments in new ships were made in the first half of the year clearly more than in the comparison period, and orders for ships using alternative fuels remained at a good level.”

Wärtsilä kept its guidance for the current year unchanged.

The company expects that the demand environment for the next 12 months will be better than the comparison period in both its shipping business and energy business.

Wärtsilä the share price on the Helsinki stock exchange started to rise significantly after the announcement of the results.

At 10:30 a.m., the company’s share price was 6.5 percent higher than Thursday’s closing price.