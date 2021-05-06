Interim reports Volkswagen improved its results despite the semiconductor shortage

The Volkswagen Group’s net sales increased by 21 percent in the first quarter.

German The Volkswagen Group announced its results for the first quarter of this year. The Group continued the positive development that began in the second half of last year.

The car group’s net sales increased from EUR 55.1 billion in the comparison period to EUR 62.4 billion. Operating profit, on the other hand, increased from EUR 0.9 billion in the comparison period to EUR 4.8 billion, despite the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage. The operating profit margin increased from 1.6 percent to 7.7 percent.

At the end of last year, Volkswagen estimated that it would produce 100,000 fewer cars in January-March than in the same period last year due to semiconductor availability problems. However, according to the interim report, production increased by 16 percent from about two million cars in the comparison period to 2.3 million cars.

In late March, Volkswagen rose to the headlines, saying it planned to change the name of its U.S. subsidiary to Voltswagen. However, the rapture eventually proved to be as a premature April Fool’s Day as part of the ID.4 electric car marketing campaign. Volkswagen’s price started to rise sharply soon after the name change was announced, but the campaign received a mixed reception from experts.

