Interim reports Viking Line’s loss at the beginning of the year deepened to EUR 35 million

The guarantee from the state will secure the company’s liquidity until next half of next year, when passenger numbers are expected to remain low.

Shipping company Viking Line’s net sales collapsed in the third quarter to EUR 56.6 million from last year’s EUR 153.8 million. The result was almost eight million euros below freezing. Ship passenger numbers have plummeted due to the corona pandemic.

Net sales for the first half of the year have been less than half of last year and a loss of EUR 35 million has already been accumulated.

Viking Line In mid – October, the company received a guarantee from the state for a loan of EUR 38.7 million, which will enable the company to guarantee its liquidity well into next year. In addition to state guarantees, commercial banks have promised to guarantee loans of EUR 4.3 million.

The Company undertakes not to distribute dividends or other distributions until the obligations related to guarantees and loans have been completely terminated.

The value of Viking Line’s share has fallen from EUR 19.90 at the end of February to just over EUR 16.30.

