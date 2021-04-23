Interim reports Verkkokauppa.com to build a robot warehouse in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki: “The warehouse will become a world-class logistics center in the middle of Helsinki”

The result of the consumer electronics chain increased by more than 50 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, as the company benefited from the shift of consumption to the grid caused by the pandemic. Net sales also increased.

Verkkokauppa.com says that it will invest a total of EUR 4 million in the logistics automation of its warehouse in connection with the Jätkäsaari store in Helsinki.

The investment is the largest investment in the company’s history and is expected to be completed in its entirety by the end of next year.

“The Jätkäsaari warehouse will become a world-class automated logistics center in the middle of Helsinki,” the company says in a press release

Verkkokauppa.com says the investment will support its growth and bring cost savings. In addition, the new center will expand the company’s range, improve product availability and speed up deliveries.

The first phase of the investment is the construction of a fully automated small article warehouse. The warehouse will have a total of 36 robots capable of picking up and delivering 1,000 items per hour.

In the next stages of the investment, a new packaging automation system and a vertical conveyor system will be built in the warehouse.

Company published its January-March results on Friday morning.

The result of the consumer electronics chain increased by more than 50 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, as the company benefited from the shift of consumption to the grid caused by the pandemic. Net sales also increased.

The company’s operating profit in January – March rose to EUR 5.2 million from EUR 3.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Comparable operating profit improved by almost 40 percent.

“The company was able to take good advantage of the store’s transition to the network and meet consumer demand with a wide range of products and diverse transport options,” says the CEO of Verkkokauppa.com Panu Porkka in the interim report.

“Profitability was improved in particular by the increase in the share of better-performing product categories in total sales.”

Net sales amounted to EUR 134 million after EUR 125 million a year ago. Growth was seven percent.

Porkan according to the company, online sales in the first quarter increased by 33 percent from the comparison period and online sales already account for 64 percent of total sales.

The company maintains its profit management and expects full-year net sales to be EUR 570–620 million and comparable operating profit to be EUR 20–26 million.

Last year, net sales amounted to EUR 554 million and the comparable operating result was EUR 20.4 million.