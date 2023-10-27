Sunday, October 29, 2023
Interim reports | Varma's investments yielded 2.8 percent, the CEO characterized the result as weak

October 27, 2023
October 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
At the end of the period, the market value of the investments was 57.5 billion euros.

Pension company Varma’s investments yielded 2.8 percent in January–September, and the market value of the investments was EUR 57.5 billion at the end of the period. At the beginning of the year, the value was 56.2 billion.

Managing director Risto Murto characterized the result as poor. However, the result was supported by the wide diversification of investments, he stated.

Unlisted capital investments and hedge funds yielded the best, with returns of 6.7 and 5.0 percent.

