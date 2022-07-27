Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Interim reports | Valmet’s result improved despite the war, the Chinese blockade and the fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
Economic|Interim reports

Turnover increased by 36 percent from a year ago and was almost 1.3 billion euros.

Engineering company Valmet’s comparable EBITA result, i.e. result before financial items, taxes and amortization of intangible assets, increased to 122 million euros in the second quarter. The corresponding result a year earlier was 95 million euros.

Turnover increased by 36 percent from a year ago and was almost 1.3 billion euros. Turnover increased in all business lines.

Valmet’s received orders increased by six percent from the comparison period to just over 1.3 billion euros.

CEO of Valmet Pasi Laine was particularly satisfied with the increase in turnover in all the company’s business lines.

“This is a good achievement, when the Chinese blockade, the war in Ukraine and a fire at one of our offices in Finland affected operations during the quarter,” says Laine in the press release.

Neles was merged into Valmet on April 1. The former Neleki became Valmet’s Fifth business line, Flow Control. Flow control is part of Valmet’s Automation segment.

