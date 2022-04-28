Friday, April 29, 2022
Interim reports Twitter grew its user base by 16 percent

April 28, 2022
World Europe
Economic|Interim reports

Revenue also rose 16 percent to $ 1.2 billion and profit was $ 513 million. Earnings rose to positive levels through divestments.

Businessman Elon Muskin in January-March increased its user base by 16 percent year-on-year. The average number of daily users was 229 million.

Twitter’s board has recommended to shareholders that Musk’s takeover bid be accepted. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Recommended

