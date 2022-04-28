Interim reports Twitter grew its user base by 16 percent

Revenue also rose 16 percent to $ 1.2 billion and profit was $ 513 million. Earnings rose to positive levels through divestments.

Businessman Elon Muskin in January-March increased its user base by 16 percent year-on-year. The average number of daily users was 229 million.

Twitter’s board has recommended to shareholders that Musk’s takeover bid be accepted. The deal is expected to close later this year.