Interim reports Tripla shopping center burdens the profitability of the construction company YIT: The company estimates that the business premises business group was unprofitable

Construction company YIT warns that the business premises business group will remain unprofitable in July – September.

Construction company YIT warns that the business premises business group will remain unprofitable in July – September.

The profitability of the business premises is weakened by the EUR 18 million margin weakening of Tripla’s revenue and cost estimates. In addition, the unit’s adjusted operating profit is negatively affected by the EUR 7 million write-down made in a commercial property in Finland, most of which is related to the additional costs arising from achieving the desired rental level.

YIT announces that the performance of its other business groups was strong in July-September. According to the company, sales of completed homes in particular have exceeded expectations both in Finland and abroad.

After the EUR 25 million entries in the Business Premises business group, YIT estimates that its adjusted operating profit in July – September was approximately EUR 16 million, that cash flow was in line with expectations and that the balance sheet remained strong.

YIT withdrew its assessment of the development of this year’s result at the beginning of April due to the increased uncertainty and reduced visibility that caused the coronavirus pandemic. According to Yhiö, the outlook has become clearer due to strong home sales, a good booking situation and the planned progress of the construction sites.

YIT estimates that the adjusted operating profit this year will be EUR 90–110 million. Last year, it was 165.5 million euros. The company will publish its July-September interim report on October 30.