Interim reports Tikkurila made a loss again towards the end of the year, not paying dividends due to the tender offer

Tikkurila’s paints made their deal last year thanks to the domestic boom caused by the pandemic. Now the company is taking over ownership of a U.S. paint giant.

Paint company Tikkurila’s operating profit was a loss of EUR 7.8 million in October – December. The result remained fairly unchanged from the operating loss of EUR 7.7 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s net sales, on the other hand, increased by 4.5 percent to EUR 112.8 million in the last quarter of the year from the previous year.

Throughout last year, Tikkurila benefited from the domestic boom triggered by the coronavirus pandemic as people began to renovate and tinker even more. Tikkurila’s main market areas are Finland, Sweden, Poland and Russia, where the company is the market leader in the field.

For the full year, operating profit increased by 39.1 percent to EUR 61.1 million.

The restrictive measures first reduced Tikkurila’s sales in March – April, but from May the paints traded again.

“As more than 80 percent of our net sales come from commercial and construction paints, Tikkurila clearly benefited from the market trend where people stayed at home and spent their extra free time renovating their homes and leisure facilities,” Elisa Markula says in the results release.

Tikkurila’s Board of Directors calls on the Annual General Meeting to refrain from paying dividends due to the ongoing tender offer. There has been an actual tender for Tikkurila.

American goalkeeper PPG Industries said in early February to increase to EUR 34 per share. A few days after this, Tikkurila shares in January made an offer to purchase the Dutchman Akzo Nobel withdrew his bid.

The price now offered by PPG for the entire Tikkurila is EUR 1.5 billion. Tikkurila’s Board of Directors has recommended that PPG’s offer be accepted.

PPG initially offered Tikkurila EUR 25 per share in December and increased its offer to EUR 27.75 in January. Last week, Tikkurila said that the increase was due to a competitive offer made by the paint company Hempel to the Board, which was not made public.

After that, a third player appeared in the arena, Akzo Nobel, who first made a public non-binding tender offer at a price of EUR 31.25 per share. End of January the company presented a binding tender offer to the government at the same price.

Before the start of the tender in December, Tikkurila’s share cost less than EUR 15, which means that the company’s value has risen by almost 130 per cent during the tender.

The offer period for PPG’s tender offer is ongoing and ends on March 15th. Shareholders who have already accepted the price previously offered by PPG will also receive an increased price for their shares last week, ie EUR 34 per share.

Tikkurila estimates that its net sales and operating profit will remain at the previous year’s level this year. It is estimated that the operating result may also be slightly lower than last year.