Interim reports Thursday says a lot about the direction of Finnish companies: Nokia, Neste, Nordea and about 30 others will publish their results

Neste, Nordea and Nokia, among others, will publish their January-March interim reports on Thursday.

Thursday says a lot about how Finnish companies are doing. Neste, Nordea and Nokia, among others, will publish their January-March interim reports on Thursday. Neste’s market capitalization is the largest among Helsinki’s listed companies and Nordea’s third largest. Nokia’s market capitalization is the sixth largest on the stock exchange.

Nokia, the manufacturer of network devices, will be the first to publish its results. Its result is expected immediately at eight in the morning.

Nokia has lagged behind its competitors in the development of vital fifth generation (5g) mobile phone technology. In order to do better, the company has increased investments in product development, which weakens its profitability.

Expectations for Nokia are not high. According to analysts’ preliminary expectations, the company’s net sales in January – March were EUR 4.7 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 134 million. If the forecast materializes, the operating profit margin, which measures profitability, was a modest two percent at the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of last year, net sales were EUR 4.9 billion and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 116 million. According to the forecast, net sales have decreased by EUR 200 million, but operating profit has increased by EUR 18 million.

At 9 o’clock, Neste will publish its results.

HS closely monitors the earnings date moment by moment in follow-up.