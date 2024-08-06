Interim reports | The turnover of the restaurant company Noho Partners increased, the company appointed a new CEO

Interim reports|The company predicts that the improving purchasing power will be visible in the consumption of restaurant services already at the end of the year.

Restaurant company Noho Partners raised in April–June turnover almost 15 percent. Turnover was 107 million euros, while it had been around 93 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

According to the company, turnover and profitability were at an exceptionally high level due to the World Ice Hockey Championships organized at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Operating profit fell by almost ten percent in April-June, from just under eleven to just under ten million euros.

Managing director Aku Vikström according to the result was a good recommendation in a challenging market environment.

“The development of domestic restaurant operations is still being slowed down by the pressures on consumers’ purchasing power and consumers’ weak confidence in economic development. Demand for restaurants is driven by the strong development of restaurant culture and eating out, especially on weekends,” Vikström says in the announcement.

According to him, the company expects the gradually improving purchasing power of customers to be reflected in the consumption of restaurant services already at the end of the year.

The company’s eyes are abroad. According to it, the turnover of the company Better Burger Society, which focuses on the growing premium hamburger market in Europe, continued to grow in both Finland and Switzerland. The opening of three new restaurants in Finland and four in Switzerland has been confirmed for the latter half of the year.

NoHo Partners told on Tuesday that he also appointed Jarno Suominen as the company’s new CEO from the beginning of September. Suominen has worked as the company’s deputy CEO since 2020. He has been employed by the company since 2005.

“The company has been a significant part of my work history for almost two decades, and I have been able to participate in its great growth story ever since Restamax was founded,” says Suominen in the press release.

The current CEO, Vikström, will continue in his position until the start of Suominen. Vikström will take over as CEO of Orkla Foods Europe oy. Vikström has been the CEO of Noho Partners since 2018.