Interim reports The shopping center investor Citycon’s result weakened at the beginning of the year, rental income declining

According to real estate investment company Citycon, the effects of the interest rate pandemic were reflected in rental income.

Real estate investment company Citycon’s result decreased in the first quarter from last year, when the rental income of a company specializing in shopping centers decreased due to the interest rate pandemic.

“The interest rate pandemic continued to challenge our business due to government restrictions in certain of our business countries. Despite this, our results remained stable, reflecting the sustainability of our strategy and the stability of our market, ”says Citycon’s CEO F. Scott Ball in the interim report.

Citycon’s operating profit in January – March decreased to EUR 44.9 million, from EUR 46.2 million a year earlier. However, earnings per share improved to EUR 0.12 from EUR 0.06 due to changes in fair value.

Net rental income at the beginning of the year decreased to EUR 50.4 million from EUR 52.4 million a year ago. The occupancy rate of retail premises was 93.8 percent. Net rental income was weighed down by lower occupancy rates, discounts granted to tenants a year ago and lower special rental and parking revenues.

Citycon maintains its earnings outlook unchanged. The company still expects this year’s operating profit to be EUR 170-188 million. Last year, it was 180.4 million euros.

“The outlook depends on the progress of the vaccine program, as a result of which we believe in a strong recovery in consumer demand as we have seen in markets where vaccination programs have advanced beyond the Nordic countries,” says Ball.