Interim reports | The rise in interest rates fattened OP’s result – “The bottom of the recession has been passed”

Interim reports|The increase in interest income contributed to the increase in the profit of the financial group OP Group at the beginning of the year. In the first half of the year, the net interest margin was slightly more than 1.4 billion euros.

Financial Group In the first half of the year, OP Group’s operating profit increased by 25 percent from the previous year and rose to 1,229 million euros.

A year earlier, the operating result in the first half of the year was 986 million euros.

Revenues from customer business increased especially thanks to the good development of net interest income. Interest margin means the difference between the interest received and the interest paid by the bank.

Net interest income increased by 18 percent in the first half of the year to 1,407 million euros from 1,196 million euros the previous year.

Insurance service result had risen to 37 million euros from 8 million euros the previous year. The OP group says that at the beginning of the year, several major claims and the weak profitability of health insurance increased the compensation expense, but in the second quarter the growth of the compensation expense slowed down and the insurance service result became positive.

Net fee income decreased by 11 percent to 400 million euros due to the free benefit regarding monthly payments for daily services offered to owner-customers in particular.

Investment income increased by 7 percent to 269 million euros.

Total expenses increased by two percent to 1,104 million euros.

The loan base decreased by one percent compared to last year to 97.7 billion euros. Deposits grew by three percent to 75.3 billion euros.

OP group said that it will not collect monthly fees for daily services from owner-customers this year as well, and will pay the OP bonuses accumulated for 2024 increased by 40 percent compared to the level of 2022. According to the OP group, the combined value of the benefits for owner-customers is EUR 400 million.

CEO of the OP Group Timo Ritakallio assesses in the results release that the bottom of the recession seems to have been passed in Finland.

“The economy is expected to recover during the rest of the year, driven by export and consumer demand. Next year, economic growth is expected to accelerate to two percent annual growth, but it is still only a matter of returning to the long-term leisurely growth trend,” writes Ritakallio.