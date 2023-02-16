Interim reports | The result of the software company Qt Group more than doubled – The stock shot up by more than 17 percent

According to Juha Varelius, CEO of Qt Group, the last quarter was the best in the company’s history.

A software company Qt Group’s operating profit more than doubled in October–December to 18.8 million euros from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Operating profit was 36.6 percent of turnover, i.e. 51.3 million euros. Turnover increased by 38.9 percent.

“The last quarter of 2022 was the best in the company’s history,” says the CEO of Qt Group Juha Varelius in the results bulletin.

“Sales of both development and distribution licenses grew strongly in all geographic areas.”

Qt Group estimates that turnover will grow this year in comparable currencies by 20–30 percent from the previous year. The company expects the operating profit margin to be 20–30 percent this year.

“Demand for Qt Group’s solutions is at a strong level and we see that, especially in the long term, we have excellent opportunities to grow into an even more significant player in the global software development, quality assurance and testing markets,” says Varelius.

After announcing the results on Thursday, Qt Group’s stock went up sharply and at 10:30 the stock was up 17.6 percent.