Interim reports The result of the pharmaceutical company Orion was worse than expected

Orion estimates that net sales and operating profit will decrease this year compared to last year.

Pharmaceutical company Orion’s net sales and earnings declined more than analysts expected.

Orion generated net sales of EUR 255.4 million in October – December, when net sales decreased by seven percent from the comparison period of the previous year. Operating profit decreased by 37.8 percent to EUR 34.2 million.

The analyst forecast collected by Vara Research expected net sales to be EUR 264.9 million and operating profit to be EUR 50.2 million.

President and CEO of Orion Timo Lappalainen says in the earnings release that sales of some of the company ‘s products fell short of expectations, for example due to interest rate restrictions.

“Full-year sales of some pandemic-related products, such as dexmedetomidine used in intensive care, were clearly higher than we estimated in early 2020. The general strong demand for pharmaceuticals experienced in March-April increased sales somewhat on an annual basis, although demand leveled off as expected towards the end of the year. ”

According to Lappalainen, the company estimates that the peak in demand was mainly due to preparedness and an increase in inventories, and not actually to an increase in the basic need for medicines.

Orion estimates that the company’s net sales in 2021 will decrease slightly from 2020, when it totaled EUR 1.1 billion. Orion also estimates that its operating profit will decrease or decrease significantly from last year, when it was EUR 280 million for the full year.

Orion’s strategic goal is to continue to achieve a turnover of EUR 1.5 billion by the end of 2025.