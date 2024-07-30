Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Interim reports | The result of the pet supply chain Musti fell considerably

July 30, 2024
Turnover remained almost unchanged. It was 104 million euros in April–June.

Pet supply chain Musti Group’s operating profit decreased to 1.7 million euros in April–June, while a year ago it was 9.9 million euros. Turnover remained almost unchanged. It was 104 million euros in April–June.

Managing director David Rönnberg says that the company continues to steadily increase its customer base and market share. According to him, the quiet review season was weakened by the summer holiday season and weak consumer confidence.

