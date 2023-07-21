Interim reports | The result of Nokian Tires disappointed expectations: the share price is falling sharply

Nokian Renkaide’s share fell by more than eight percent shortly after the publication of the interim report.

Vehicles the worst financial predicament of tire manufacturer Nokian Tires has eased, but profitability in April–June did not meet analysts’ expectations.

The company’s turnover decreased by seven percent to 293 million euros, but the operating profit excluding non-recurring items increased to 15 million euros. In the same period last year, the operating profit was 0.9 million euros.

Analysts estimate in advance that the turnover would have been 299 million euros and the operating profit without non-recurring items 17 million euros.

Shortly after the publication of the interim report, Nokian Renkaide’s share fell by more than eight percent to 7.82 euros.

Company has been in great difficulty because it had to sell its largest factory located in St. Petersburg due to the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

“The car and tire markets are challenging, and during the quarter, currencies also caused headwinds, affecting turnover negatively,” says the CEO Jukka Moisio in the interim report.

The company estimates that the second half of the year, i.e. July–December, will be stronger due to the winter and all-season tire season and the growing production volume of contract manufacturing.

According to CEO Moisio, the company will focus on increasing production capacity, competitive product selection and customer service in the coming months.

Nokian Tires is currently building a new factory in Romania. According to the company’s plans, it will be completed in a year, and commercial production is scheduled to begin in early 2025.