Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Interim reports | The restaurant company Noho Partners made a record result in April-June

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Economic|Interim reports

Noho Partners’ turnover and profitability were at a record level.

Restaurant company In April-June, Noho Partners had the best quarter in its history, when both profitability and turnover were at a record level.

The company’s operating profit in April-June was 16.1 million euros, while a year earlier the company made a loss of 1.8 million euros.

Noho Partners’ turnover was 90.2 million euros, compared to 34.5 million euros a year earlier.

Managing director Aku Vikström

