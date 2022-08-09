Interim reports | The restaurant company Noho Partners made a record result in April-June

Noho Partners’ turnover and profitability were at a record level.

Restaurant company In April-June, Noho Partners had the best quarter in its history, when both profitability and turnover were at a record level.

The company’s operating profit in April-June was 16.1 million euros, while a year earlier the company made a loss of 1.8 million euros.

Noho Partners’ turnover was 90.2 million euros, compared to 34.5 million euros a year earlier.

Managing director Aku Vikström According to