Interim reports The rapid growth of e-commerce was not enough, Stockmann made a loss at the beginning of the year and Lindex’s turnover was also declining

Stockmann’s result for the first half of the year was less of a loss than last year.

Trading company Stockmann’s adjusted operating result in January – March was a loss of EUR 21.1 million. At the same time last year, Stockmann made a loss of EUR 26.7 million.

The Group’s net sales decreased by 7.1 percent to EUR 155.7 million at comparable exchange rates. Lindex’s net sales decreased by 0.7 percent to EUR 98.7 million. The Stockmann unit’s net sales decreased by 17.4 percent to EUR 56.9 million.

Gross profit decreased slightly to EUR 87.6 million and relative gross margin was 56.3 percent. At the beginning of last year, it had been 54.2 percent. Lindex’s relative gross margin increased, but for Stockmann it was declining.

Lindex’s online store grew by 193.4 per cent in January – March, when its share more than tripled to 28.7 per cent. The Stockmann unit’s online store grew by 52.7 percent. Its share of total sales in January – March was already 23.7 per cent.

Stockmann had to apply for corporate restructuring last year, where its debts were cut. The district court approved the restructuring program in early February.

Among other things, the department store in central Helsinki was put up for sale in order to repay debts.

