Interim reports The profitability of the games company Next Games’ games improved, the turnover was slightly lower than expected

Gaming company Next Games’ net sales for the last half of last year were slightly lower than expected. The company said its turnover on Friday morning in July – December was EUR 12.8 million.

At the same time, the company said that it had made a loss of EUR 1.7 million in operating profit.

For example, Inderes expected the company’s turnover to reach more than 13 million euros at the same time. Inderes also expected a smaller loss from the company.

Next However, throughout 2020, Games managed to improve its game-specific profitability.

CEO of the company Teemu Huuhtanen In its view, the implementation of the company’s profitability turnaround was essential last year.

EBITDA, which measures the profitability of published games, rose to EUR 6.4 million from EUR 3.8 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin rose to 24 percent from 11 percent in the previous year.

“Our currently published games enable stable and profitable business and investments in the future,” Huuhtanen says in a press release.

In his view, the company’s licensed gaming strategy has proven to work.

“The strategy supports market share growth and profitable business,” says Huuhtanen.

Next Games’ full-year net sales were EUR 27.2 million. One year earlier, net sales were EUR 34.7 million.

The company’s operating profit (ebit) was a loss of EUR 3.4 million. In the previous year, the operating result was a loss of 7.4 million.

Next Games ‘net sales exceeded Inderes’ expectations. But the operating result was lower than expected.