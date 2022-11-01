Interim reports | The profit of Nokian Renkaide, which is withdrawing from Russia, was halved, the stock fell by almost 12 percent

The company’s raw material and logistics costs rose by 50 percent in July–September compared to the same period last year.

Tire manufacturer Nokian Tires’ profit almost halved in July–September from a year ago, when the company had to stop importing passenger car tires from Russia.

The company is going through a heavy transformation phase, where it will abandon its main factory in St. Petersburg and start building a new production facility in Romania.

CEO of Nokian Tires Jukka Moisio during the third quarter, the company took the first steps in building the company’s business without Russia.

“Even though the deterioration in the ability to deliver passenger car tires and the changed factory mix decreased the segments’ total operating profit, we have managed to push through the price increases in the prevailing high inflation environment,” says Moisio in the interim report release.

Nokian Tires’ operating profit fell to 40.7 million euros in the third quarter, while a year ago the operating profit reached 89.1 million euros. Operating profit adjusted for non-recurring items, i.e. the so-called segment total operating profit, decreased to 54.9 million euros from 96.9 million euros in the comparison period. Changes in exchange rates had a positive effect of around 17 million euros on the result.

According to the company, the decline in earnings was due to a decline in delivery capacity in passenger car tires and a change in the so-called factory mix. The import of passenger car tires manufactured by the company from Russia to Europe and North America ended in July.

The turnover for the company in July–September was 466.2 million euros, while a year ago the turnover was 443.5 million euros. In comparable currencies, turnover decreased by 6.4 percent.

Nokian Renkaat said on Tuesday that it will invest 650 million euros in a new factory to be built in Romania. The company estimates that commercial tire production at the factory will start in 2025.

“Investment is key in terms of additional capacity and future growth. Alongside the investment project, we have continued to increase capacity at our factories in Finland and the United States,” says Moisio.

Nokian Tires’ raw material and logistics costs increased by 50 percent compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the significant increase in sales logistics costs was due to unusual measures to ensure tire availability and cost inflation.

Nokian Tires updated its earnings guidance on Friday, when it announced that it would sell its St. Petersburg tire factory and other businesses in Russia for approximately EUR 400 million to the Russian oil and gas company Tatneft.

The company still estimates that its net sales this year will be at last year’s level or will increase from last year. The company estimates that the segment’s total operating profit will decrease “significantly” from last year.

Results announcement after, Nokian Renkaide’s share price began to decline significantly and eventually fell by 11.6 percent.