Interim reports The meat house HK Scan’s loss deepened at the beginning of the year

According to HK Scan, the weakened result is due to the exceptionally fast and strong rise in costs

Food Group HK Scan’s result was even more negative in January-March.

The Group’s comparable operating result was a loss of EUR 8.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 1.1 million at the same time last year.

The Group’s net sales rose to EUR 437.2 million, compared to EUR 427.5 million in January-March last year.

Managing director Tero Hemmilän According to the company, the weakened result is due to the exceptionally rapid and sharp increase in HK Scan ‘s costs, which the company was not able to fully compensate for by increasing sales prices or production efficiency measures.

HK Scan said on Monday it will begin negotiations to change about 600 employees in its poultry business.

