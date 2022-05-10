Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interim reports The meat house HK Scan’s loss deepened at the beginning of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Economic|Interim reports

According to HK Scan, the weakened result is due to the exceptionally fast and strong rise in costs

Food Group HK Scan’s result was even more negative in January-March.

The Group’s comparable operating result was a loss of EUR 8.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 1.1 million at the same time last year.

The Group’s net sales rose to EUR 437.2 million, compared to EUR 427.5 million in January-March last year.

Managing director Tero Hemmilän According to the company, the weakened result is due to the exceptionally rapid and sharp increase in HK Scan ‘s costs, which the company was not able to fully compensate for by increasing sales prices or production efficiency measures.

HK Scan said on Monday it will begin negotiations to change about 600 employees in its poultry business.

Read more: HK Scan starts co-operation negotiations for about 600 employees

#Interim #reports #meat #house #Scans #loss #deepened #beginning #year

See also  Columns Producer Darren Star knows what a woman wants
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In Guanajuato they want approval from AMLO, for a water project as an alternative to Zapotillo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.