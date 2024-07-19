Friday, July 19, 2024
Interim reports | The machine’s profitability improved in the second quarter, and orders also increased

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
Interim reports | The machine’s profitability improved in the second quarter, and orders also increased
Orders received for the machine increased and profitability improved in the second quarter of last year.

Elevators and Kone, which manufactures escalators, improved its profitability and the value of received orders increased in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous year.

Kone’s operating profit in the second quarter was 334.7 million euros, while in the comparison period the operating profit was 283.2 million euros. The operating profit percentage rose to 11.9 percent from 10 percent in the comparison period.

The company’s turnover, on the other hand, was slightly lower than the comparison period. Kone’s turnover in April–June was EUR 2,801 million, which is 1.2 percent less than in the comparison period. However, in comparable currencies, turnover decreased by only 0.1 percent.

The company’s received orders increased to 2,327 million euros from 2,276 million euros in the comparison period. The increase in received orders was therefore 2.3 percent. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew even more, 3.6 percent.

The news is updated.

