Interim reports The interest rate crisis hampered the recruitment business, media group Alma’s operating profit decreased

Media Group Alma Media intends to expand its product range to marketplace and digital services.

Media group Alma Media’s adjusted operating profit decreased by almost 11 percent to EUR 11.1 million in October – December. The company’s net sales, on the other hand, decreased by almost six percent to EUR 61.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Alma Media, profitability was weighed down by the development of the recruitment business.

Alma Media has three business units, namely Markets, Talent and Consumer. The net sales of all units were declining. The lowest decrease was in the turnover of Iltalehti, or Alma Consumer, which decreased by 0.7 per cent to EUR 12.7 million. According to the company, sales of digital advertising in the unit grew strongly and sales of printed media decreased.

Alma Talent, which focuses on financial media, had net sales of EUR 26.4 million and Alma Markets, which includes recruitment businesses, EUR 21.9 million. According to Alma Media, the decline in net sales and operating profit continued in the recruitment business. In Finland, the marketplace business continued to recover and profitability improved from the comparison period.

The company’s Board of Directors proposes to pay a dividend for the last financial year. The amount of the dividend is proposed to be EUR 0.3 per share.

Alma Media estimates that the 2021 net sales and adjusted operating profit of continuing operations will be at the previous year’s level. Last year’s total net sales from continuing operations decreased by eight percent to EUR 230.2 million. Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations also decreased by more than eight percent to EUR 45.4 million.

“We are growing and diversifying our product portfolio from media to marketplace and digital services. We will continue on the path of internationalization and look for new growth opportunities in digital services for professionals and consumers, ”CEO Kai Telanne notes in the results release.

In the fourth quarter, EUR 45.2 million of the company’s net sales were generated in Finland and EUR 16.8 million in other countries, such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Sweden and the Baltic countries.

Alma Media reports continuing operations as a result. Alma Media sold Alma Media Kustannus, a publisher of regional newspapers, to Sanoma in the spring. The sold company publishes Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, as well as thirteen smaller magazines in Pirkanmaa and Western and Central Finland. The transaction was completed at the end of April.

Alma Median the largest competitor, media and educational materials company Sanoma, did in the fourth quarter loss.

The company’s operating profit excluding amortization of acquisition costs was a loss of EUR 2 million in October – December, compared to a profit of EUR 3 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Operating profit was a loss of EUR 23 million. Items affecting comparability totaled EUR 16 million.

In October – December, Sanoma’s net sales increased by 11 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to EUR 227 million.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.