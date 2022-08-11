Interim reports | The hot heater froze: Harvia’s profit and turnover shrank

According to Harvia, the market situation does not affect its long-term goals.

Sauna company The sale of Harvia’s stoves and saunas was quiet in April–June, according to the company’s interim report.

The development of turnover and profit was not a surprise, because Harvia gave preliminary information about its result already in July.

Harvia’s turnover decreased by 1.7 percent from a year ago to 46 million euros in April–June.

Operating profit, on the other hand, decreased to 8.7 million euros from 12.9 million euros a year ago. A year ago, Harvian the result was a record high due to the pandemic fueled by the construction and decoration boom.

“The early demand that Harvia enjoyed during the pandemic ended and we are returning to a more normal market dynamic”, CEO of Harvia Tapio Pajuharju says in the results release.

“The unfavorable sales development was especially influenced by the slowdown of the market in Germany and its neighboring markets. The main reason for this was the slowdown in demand among our largest online store customers, whose offer is very focused on products in the lower price range,” says Pajuharju.

In addition to rising costs, Harvia’s operations are currently affected by the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

“Only a few cost items have escaped the effects of high inflation worldwide, and some costs related to basic raw materials and especially logistics broke records again.”

According to Pajuharju, Harvia’s long-term financial goals will remain unchanged, even if the market environment changes.

“The sauna and spa market has traditionally been very stable in economically challenging times, and the positive long-term growth prospects for sauna recognition and the entire sauna and spa market remain unchanged.”

Harvia does not publish short-term outlooks.

In the long term, Harvia aims for an average annual growth of more than five percent in turnover and an adjusted operating profit margin of more than 20 percent.