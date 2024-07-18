Interim reports | The growth of commercial premises construction supports SRV, the turnover and profit increased from last year

Interim reports|Construction company SRV’s turnover and operating profit increased in the second quarter from a year ago.

Construction company SRV’s turnover and operating profit grew in the second quarter of the year, especially boosted by office building.

SRV’s turnover in April–June was 186.3 million euros, which means an increase of about 30 percent from the comparison period of the previous year.

The company’s operating profit rose to a profit of 1.5 million euros from a loss of 3.9 million in the comparison period last year.

SRV’s order backlog at the end of the second quarter was EUR 1,067 million, which is more than EUR 993 million in the comparison period. However, the company signed new contracts for 215 million euros, which is less than in the same period last year, when new contracts were signed for around 246 million euros.

The story is updated.